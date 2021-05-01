Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €55.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHL. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.36 ($56.90).

SHL opened at €47.48 ($55.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €46.93 and a 200 day moving average of €43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

