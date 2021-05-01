Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €55.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHL. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.36 ($56.90).

SHL opened at €47.48 ($55.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €46.93 and a 200 day moving average of €43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

