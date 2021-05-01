Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Safety Insurance Group worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,156,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $228,603.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAFT opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $87.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $235.03 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

