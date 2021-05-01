Silver Lake Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 2.3% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cummins by 3.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $252.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.52 and its 200 day moving average is $241.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.68.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.