Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 70 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,130 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 232,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 437,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $162.83 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

