Silver Lake Advisory LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NYSE:T opened at $31.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

