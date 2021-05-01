Simplex Trading LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,692 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $44.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit