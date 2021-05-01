Simplex Trading LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,692 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $44.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93.

