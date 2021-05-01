Simplex Trading LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 241,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 100,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 67,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

