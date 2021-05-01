Simplex Trading LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,381,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 45,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $249.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.40 and a 200 day moving average of $225.91. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $159.17 and a 52 week high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

