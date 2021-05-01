Simplex Trading LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 67.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 77,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 56,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

VUG stock opened at $274.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $173.93 and a one year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

