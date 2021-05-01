Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €112.50 ($132.35).

Sixt stock opened at €115.40 ($135.76) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €110.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -162.99. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a fifty-two week high of €120.20 ($141.41).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

