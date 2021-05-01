SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SJW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:SJW opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.40%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

