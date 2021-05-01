Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend by 56.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $16.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.33. 7,121,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,202. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $96.73 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

