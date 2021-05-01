Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 2.130-2.130 EPS.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $16.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,121,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,202. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $96.73 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

