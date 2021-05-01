SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE:SLG opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.