Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$35.86.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$34.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$11.89 and a 52-week high of C$35.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.81%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

