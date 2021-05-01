SLM Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

SLM opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. SLM has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

