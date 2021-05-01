SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$25.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.96.

SRU.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$23.50 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$28.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$17.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.80.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Analyst Recommendations for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit