SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$25.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.96.

SRU.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$23.50 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$28.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$17.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.80.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

