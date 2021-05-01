Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Up to $41.77

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.77, but opened at $43.92. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 8,295 shares traded.

SNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Commerzbank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.