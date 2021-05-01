Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Up 115.6% in April

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 115.6% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMFKY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smurfit Kappa Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. 6,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,547. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $2.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

