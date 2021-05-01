Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $237.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.60 and a 52-week high of $242.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total transaction of $481,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,407 shares of company stock worth $9,692,336 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

