Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.89 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

SOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 28,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $392,011.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065 in the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.