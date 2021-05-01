SOMESING (SSX) Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $17.31 million and $1.69 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00063240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.00284750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.07 or 0.01078146 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00026060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.62 or 0.00718597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,421.32 or 1.00001940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

