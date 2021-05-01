Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. 340,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,214. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.