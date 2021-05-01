Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.06

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.06 and traded as high as $40.73. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 570 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other news, Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 1,057 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $35,293.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,397.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $48,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,410.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,937 shares of company stock valued at $136,956. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

