South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis.

South State stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $454,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,012.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

