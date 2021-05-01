Soverain Achieves Market Cap of $9,590.07 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Soverain has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Soverain coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Soverain has a total market cap of $9,590.07 and $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.48 or 0.00316141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00029082 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Soverain

Soverain (SOVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg . The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Soverain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

