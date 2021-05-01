SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Lifted by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $22,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 417,322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,027,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,064,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after acquiring an additional 233,076 shares during the period.

SDY opened at $122.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average is $109.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

