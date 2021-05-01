SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

