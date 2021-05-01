Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. Spectris has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

