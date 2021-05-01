SPINDLE (SPD) Achieves Market Cap of $444,170.27

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $444,170.27 and $37.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,738.60 or 0.99898282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00041343 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $812.60 or 0.01405940 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.66 or 0.00559984 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.85 or 0.00363075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.00182157 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003996 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

