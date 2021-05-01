Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after purchasing an additional 169,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,089,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Spire stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

