Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $28,997,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 678,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

