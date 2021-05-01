SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $75.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 996,347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after purchasing an additional 564,698 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,910,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after purchasing an additional 408,343 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

