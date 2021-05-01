St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STJPF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of STJPF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

