Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Short Interest Up 65.5% in April

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,800 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 353,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Stantec by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 636,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STN. CIBC lifted their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE STN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. 63,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,537. Stantec has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. Analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

