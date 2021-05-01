Starbucks Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $2.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.49 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 154,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 67,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

