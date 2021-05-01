State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $276,000 Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,377 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at $21,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 126,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

