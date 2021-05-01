State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $366,000 Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,692.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.