State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lydall were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lydall by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LDL opened at $36.85 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $42.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $664.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

