State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $400,000 Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.24.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTX. CL King raised their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

