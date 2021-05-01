State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 168 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Norges Bank bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,686,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 126,763 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,547,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 44,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.