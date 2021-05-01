State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 570 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCI opened at $73.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $633.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $80.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $70.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCI shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

