State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,530 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.38. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.81.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

