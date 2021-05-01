State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $91,278,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGMS. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.