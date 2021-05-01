State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,761 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $86,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $239.64 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.23.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

