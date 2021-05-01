State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $105.10 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,910 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $105,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $289.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $174.94 and a 1-year high of $293.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.