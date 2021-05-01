State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $120.65 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,151,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,744 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chevron were worth $120,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $103.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

