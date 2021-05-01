State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $59.78 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 917,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,981 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $59,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $72.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock valued at $145,975,294 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

