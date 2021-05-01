State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $76.40 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 31,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $76,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

