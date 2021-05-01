Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, an increase of 124.8% from the March 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 478,903 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.